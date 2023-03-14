UrduPoint.com

Two-day South Punjab Literary Festival From March 17

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A two-day South Punjab Literary and Cultural Festival will be organized from March 17 with a series of colorful programmes.

The festival will begin with the inaguration of spring flowers show at Qasim Bagh Fort and Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, will open the exhibition and handicrafts.

On the same day, Prof. Asad Areeb will deliver a lecture on "Multan Bazyaft" at Multan Tea House at 3 pm.

A dialogue with living legend singer Surriya Multanikr and Rahat Multanikr will be held at Multan Arts Council at 4 pm, while poetic sitting will be organized at 6 pm.

Aziz Shahid, Mahmood Qalandri, Amanullah Arshad, Aamir Sohail, Nawazish Ali Nadeem, Dr. Shakeel Patafi, Prof.Naseem Shahid,Hatim Baloch and other famous poets will participate in mushaira.

Qawali Night will also be held at 8.30 pm at Multan Arts Council.

On 18th March,Dr. Anwaar Ahmed and Asghar Nadeem Syed will be the guest at Multan Tea House at 3 pm to discuss the civilisation, culture and history of South Punjab while there will be an evening with Gul-i-Naukhaiz Akhtar at Multan Tea House at 4pm.

Comedy Show will be held at 5pm while Musical and Sufi Night will be held at 8pm at Multan Arts Council.

On the same evening, sufi and music night will be organized at Multan Arts Council.

A meeting was in this connection was held on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary South Punjab Muhammad Farooq Dogar in order to review the arrangements of the festival.

Addressing the meeting, he said that personalities of South Punjab associated with literature, art and culture will be invited in the festival.

He said festival would also provide an opportunity for people to have fun.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab Qamar-ul-Zaman Qaisrani, Deputy Secretary Zahid Mehmood and additional and deputy secretaries of administrative Department of Higher education, Housing, Local Government, Primary and Secondary Healthcare, besides Officers of Punjab Police and traffic police.

