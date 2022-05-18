Two-day special COVID-19 booster dose drive concludes

A two-day special COVID-19 booster dose administration campaign concluded in the federal capital on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A two-day special COVID-19 booster dose administration campaign concluded in the Federal capital on Wednesday.

District Health Office Islamabad was responsible to administer COVID-19 booster doses as per directions of the Center for Diseases Control (CDC), National Institute of Health (NIH) and Ministry of National Health Services.

The main objective of the campaign was to encourage COVID-19 vaccine booster uptake.

During the campaign, 16 camps were established, in addition, to already established COVID-19 Vaccination Centers, from where citizens got booster doses.

CDC, NIH, and Ministry of National Health Services urged the public and private offices to instruct their officials to get COVID-19 booster shots to enhance immunity against the virus.