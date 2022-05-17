Two-day special COVID-19 booster dose drive starts

A two-day special COVID-19 booster dose administration campaign has been started in the federal capital from Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :A two-day special COVID-19 booster dose administration campaign has been started in the Federal capital from Tuesday.

District Health Office Islamabad has started administration of COVID-19 booster doses as per directions of the Center for Diseases Control (CDC), National Institute of Health (NIH) and Ministry of National Health Services.

The main objective of the campaign was to encourage COVID-19 vaccine booster uptake.

During the campaign, 16 camps have been designated, in addition, to already established COVID-19 Vaccination Centers, from where citizens can get their vaccinated.

CDC, NIH, and Ministry of National Health Services urged the public and private offices to instruct their officials to get COVID-19 booster shots to enhance immunity against the virus.