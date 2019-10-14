UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-day Sports Event Under Mehfooz Shaheed Welfare Foundation Ended

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 57 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:00 PM

Two-day sports event under Mehfooz Shaheed welfare foundation ended

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Two-day sports event held under Mehfooz Shaheed welfare foundation has ended.Teams associated with Names of Pak Army martyrs near base of the area have participated in the sports competition held in Bhambar Tarar native village of Islamabad.

Team of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Nishan e Haider has won the title of Champion after winning all sports competitions.Civilian youths have won the competition of Rassa-Kashi organized between Retired soldiers of Pak Army and civilian youths.Chairman welfare Syed Shabbir Shah Gillani, Vice Chairman Al Haaj Raja Mujahid, Master Razeeq, Malik Sabit advocate, Syed Ghazi Shah Gillani, General Councilor Tariq Mehmood, Raja Irfan and others have awarded trophies along with Cash prizes.A large number of people attended the event.

Related Topics

Islamabad Army Sports Martyrs Shaheed Ghazi Event All

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence will revolutionise the spo ..

41 minutes ago

Al-OthaimeenAwarded Azerbaijan Centenary of Diplom ..

41 minutes ago

India partially allows cell phone service in Occup ..

51 minutes ago

Balochistan and Sindh record wins on opening day o ..

55 minutes ago

Wall Street Exchange inaugurates new store in Satw ..

1 hour ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa begin their National T20 Cup ca ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.