UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-day Spring Food, Family Festival On March 7 To 8 At Lok Virsa

Faizan Hashmi 43 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:54 PM

Two-day spring food, family festival on March 7 to 8 at Lok Virsa

Sakafat Handi crafts will hold two-day spring food and family gala on March 7 to 8th at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Sakafat Handi crafts will hold two-day spring food and family gala on March 7 to 8th at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

The event is being aim to welcome the spring season and to celebrate the color of spring with food fun and entertainment.

The event will place stalls of desi, fast-food, continental, Chinese ,Italian based chefs foods from quality restaurants.

Festival will also include the musical performances by various musical bands and culture artists of all provinces who were coming to boom both the evenings, an organizer said here Tuesday.

The event will also include items like open sessions for audiences, surprise guest entries and gift announcements for children, he stated.

Related Topics

China March Family Event All From

Recent Stories

Over 2 in 3 (70%) Pakistanis believe that the gove ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan-Thailand ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matc ..

14 minutes ago

Rouhani Invites Putin to Astana Three Summit in Ir ..

12 minutes ago

Novosibirsk-Moscow Flight Lands in Perm Over 'Bomb ..

12 minutes ago

Famine in Yemen Averted After Massive Aid Shipment ..

16 minutes ago

Above-average temperatures likely around the World ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.