Two-day spring food, family festival on March 7 to 8 at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Sakafat Handi crafts will hold two-day spring food and family gala on March 7 to 8th at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

The event is being aim to welcome the spring season and to celebrate the color of spring with food fun and entertainment.

The event will place stalls of desi, fast-food, continental, Chinese ,Italian based chefs foods from quality restaurants.

Festival will also include the musical performances by various musical bands and culture artists of all provinces who were coming to boom both the evenings, an organizer said here Tuesday.

The event will also include items like open sessions for audiences, surprise guest entries and gift announcements for children, he stated.