Two-day Sukkur Trade Exhibition & Export Awareness Seminar Inaugurates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2024 | 09:17 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi inaugurated a two-day Sukkhur trade exhibition and export awareness seminar.

The exhibition was organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) at Sukkur IBA Public School to foster economic growth and promote export opportunities in the region.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Dital Kalhori, Abdul Fateh Shaikh, former president of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Shabnam Zafar, President of Khairpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and business community, underscoring the significance of collaboration and partnership in driving economic prosperity.

TDAP organized a Seminar on the National Exporters Training Program and E-Commerce 101, which witnessed a remarkable turnout of over 100 participants. Led by experts Afshan Uroos, Deputy Manager TDAP Aadil Mukhtar, Assistant Director TDAP, the sessions provided invaluable insights into a wide array of subjects, including Export Procedures and Documentation, marketing, financing, E-Commerce, and Pakistan Trade Portal utilization.

Representatives from different institutions such as the State Bank of Pakistan and SGS also contributed exclusive information on compliances and financing, enriching the learning experience for attendees.

The session culminated in an interactive Q&A session, followed by a vote of thanks to Mohsin Bullo, Deputy Manager TDAP, expressing gratitude to all participants for their active engagement.

Earlier, Deputy Director of TDAP Sukkur, Fida Hussain delivered the welcome remarks, setting the tone for an insightful and engaging event.

Representatives of SEDF (Sindh Enterprises Development Fund) established their stalls and disseminated information to the audience about the services they provide to SMEs by bearing all interest of bank loans/ credits.

More than a mere exhibition, it represents a beacon of opportunity, poised to elevate Sukkur's image and stimulate economic activity in the region.

