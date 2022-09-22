UrduPoint.com

Two-day Tablighi Ijtema Concludes In Mangochar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Two-day Tablighi Ijtema concludes in Mangochar

The two-day Tablighi Ijtema (religious gathering) peacefully concluded in Mangochar, Kalat district on Thursday with special prayers for peace, prosperity and harmony in Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The two-day Tablighi Ijtema (religious gathering) peacefully concluded in Mangochar, Kalat district on Thursday with special prayers for peace, prosperity and harmony in Pakistan.

It happened for the first time in the history of Kalat district that a grand congregation was held here on the special demands of the area's people, one of the participant said while talking to APP. Over 1000,00 people from various parts of the province participated in the event, he added.

Tablighi Jamaat scholar from Raiwind led the concluding prayers. He prayed for unity among the Muslim Ummah and peace and prosperity in Pakistan.

He said Ummah must adhere to the golden principles of islam, adding that distancing themselves from those principles would create problems for them.

The participants had started converging at the venue on Tuesday from across the province.

The majority of the participants chose to reside in open tents for the duration of the Ijtema while some pitched their own tents as well.

No untoward incident was reported during the gathering. Special arrangements were made by the district administration, and the Tableeghi Jamat for the peaceful conduct of the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Raiwind Kalat Gold Muslim Event From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates adds another feather in its cap with Gerr ..

Emirates adds another feather in its cap with Gerry the Goose ‘Fly Better’ c ..

2 minutes ago
 EU May Approve New Sanctions Against Russia At Mee ..

EU May Approve New Sanctions Against Russia At Meeting In Prague on October 6-7 ..

8 minutes ago
 Moscow Bans 87 Canadian Citizens From Entering Rus ..

Moscow Bans 87 Canadian Citizens From Entering Russia - Foreign Ministry

8 minutes ago
 Pb govt links performance of officials with comple ..

Pb govt links performance of officials with completion of uplift projects, says ..

8 minutes ago
 Expert warns of flood next year

Expert warns of flood next year

8 minutes ago
 Turkiye to continue efforts for Russia-Ukraine pea ..

Turkiye to continue efforts for Russia-Ukraine peace

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.