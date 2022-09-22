Two-day Tablighi Ijtema concludes in Mangochar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The two-day Tablighi Ijtema (religious gathering) peacefully concluded in Mangochar, Kalat district on Thursday with special prayers for peace, prosperity and harmony in Pakistan.

It happened for the first time in the history of Kalat district that a grand congregation was held here on the special demands of the area's people, one of the participant said while talking to APP. Over 1000,00 people from various parts of the province participated in the event, he added.

Tablighi Jamaat scholar from Raiwind led the concluding prayers. He prayed for unity among the Muslim Ummah and peace and prosperity in Pakistan.

He said Ummah must adhere to the golden principles of islam, adding that distancing themselves from those principles would create problems for them.

The participants had started converging at the venue on Tuesday from across the province.

The majority of the participants chose to reside in open tents for the duration of the Ijtema while some pitched their own tents as well.

No untoward incident was reported during the gathering. Special arrangements were made by the district administration, and the Tableeghi Jamat for the peaceful conduct of the event.