Two-day Tent Pegging competitions to start from Nov 25:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) A two-day competition of Tent-Pegging would be held on 25 and 26 November at the Mela Mandi Ground under the auspices of the district administration.

According to a spokesman for district administration,more than 100 teams from across the country would participate in these competitions.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd) Shoaib Ali visited the Mela Mandi Ground along with other officers and briefed on the arrangements of the Tent-Pegging competitions and also issued necessary instructions regarding two days competition.

He said that the basic purpose of holding the competitions was to promote the regional sport and encourage the players as well as to provide healthy entertainment to the people.

The Deputy commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali said that the best facilities would be ensured for the players participating from all over the country.

Prizes would also be distributed among the winners of these competitions.

He directed the concerned departments to ensure the best arrangements of this sport.