Open Menu

Two-day Tent Pegging Competitions To Start From Nov 25:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Two-day Tent Pegging competitions to start from Nov 25:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) A two-day competition of Tent-Pegging would be held on 25 and 26 November at the Mela Mandi Ground under the auspices of the district administration.

According to a spokesman for district administration,more than 100 teams from across the country would participate in these competitions.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd) Shoaib Ali visited the Mela Mandi Ground along with other officers and briefed on the arrangements of the Tent-Pegging competitions and also issued necessary instructions regarding two days competition.

He said that the basic purpose of holding the competitions was to promote the regional sport and encourage the players as well as to provide healthy entertainment to the people.

The Deputy commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali said that the best facilities would be ensured for the players participating from all over the country.

Prizes would also be distributed among the winners of these competitions.

He directed the concerned departments to ensure the best arrangements of this sport.

Related Topics

November All From Best

Recent Stories

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

13 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

13 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

14 hours ago
All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

14 hours ago
 Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

14 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

14 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

14 hours ago
 Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal ..

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: ..

14 hours ago
 Finland says closes all but one border crossing to ..

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to Russia

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan