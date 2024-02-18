Two-day tent-pegging event concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A two-day tent pegging competition, organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at the Fortress Stadium, ended on Sunday.

Neatly dressed skilled horse riders, both men and women, across the country gathered over the weekend to compete at the “Chief Minister Tent Pegging Championship” to show their mettle. This included professional riders as well as participants from the police and paramilitary forces.

According to PHA spokesperson, majority of participants were from interior Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where tent pegging is hugely popular within the local communities.

Ancient military tactic turned modern sport, the roots of tent pegging are debated, with some suggesting ties to Alexander the Great or the Persian empire.

However, historical records link its origin to Indian cavalry during the British Raj.

PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo extended a warm welcome to the chief guest, caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, at the venue.

During the closing ceremony, caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presented prizes to the winning teams and individuals.

PHA DG pointed out that tent pegging, an important sport for warriors in history, is now a key part of PHA's sports activities. He also stressed the crucial role of government patronage in ensuring the survival and flourishing of tent pegging.

PHA, he added, is committed to expanding opportunities for sports and recreational activities for the residents of Lahore.