Two-day 'Thai Food Festival' to start from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Royal Embassy of Thailand in collaboration with a local hotel would organize a two-day 'Thai food Festival' on Friday.

The participants would experience a taste of Thailand with the special cultural performances.

Thailand is world-famous for its mouth watering cuisine and for good reason. 'Guay teow'�is arguably one of the most popular�Thai dishes�and can be found almost everywhere.�Guay teow�describes any type of noodle soup. It can be made with chicken or beef (rarely vegetarian-friendly) as well as either rice noodles or egg noodles.

The dish is best topped with a selection of condiments including, sugar, dried chilli peppers, lime juice and fish sauce.�Guay teow�can be eaten at any time of day and is particularly good as a late night snack.

'Tom kha gai'�is related to�tom yum�and offers people with a lower tolerance to spice the opportunity to taste the same beautiful flavours.

Besides the spice scale,�Tom kha gai�is also unique, it typically comes with lots of creamy coconut milk creating a rich sweet soup.

Like most Thai foods, vegetarian options are easily adaptable by substituting a few ingredients.

'Som tam'�hails from Isaan in northeastern Thailand and is one of the most popular dishes in Thailand. Som tam comes in a variety of styles, however, the classic�som tam�consists shredded green papaya, tomatoes, carrots, peanuts, dried shrimp, runner beans, palm sugar, tamarind pulp, fish sauce, lime juice, garlic and plenty of chillies.

The ingredients are mixed together using a mortar and pestle, which amplifies the flavours into a super moreish dish.

'Pad Thai'�is one of Thailands national dishes and is a go-to for tourists who are starting out their�Thai cuisine�exploration.�Pad Thai�is a fried noodle dish, which is usually made with shrimp or chicken, however, the vegetarian option is popular too.�Pad Thai�is available on almost every street corner and is a cheap and tasty meal.