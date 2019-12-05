UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-day 'Thai Food Festival' To Start From Tomorrow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 01:53 PM

Two-day 'Thai Food Festival' to start from tomorrow

The Royal Embassy of Thailand in collaboration with a local hotel would organize a two-day 'Thai Food Festival' on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Royal Embassy of Thailand in collaboration with a local hotel would organize a two-day 'Thai food Festival' on Friday.

The participants would experience a taste of Thailand with the special cultural performances.

Thailand is world-famous for its mouth watering cuisine and for good reason. 'Guay teow'�is arguably one of the most popular�Thai dishes�and can be found almost everywhere.�Guay teow�describes any type of noodle soup. It can be made with chicken or beef (rarely vegetarian-friendly) as well as either rice noodles or egg noodles.

The dish is best topped with a selection of condiments including, sugar, dried chilli peppers, lime juice and fish sauce.�Guay teow�can be eaten at any time of day and is particularly good as a late night snack.

'Tom kha gai'�is related to�tom yum�and offers people with a lower tolerance to spice the opportunity to taste the same beautiful flavours.

Besides the spice scale,�Tom kha gai�is also unique, it typically comes with lots of creamy coconut milk creating a rich sweet soup.

Like most Thai foods, vegetarian options are easily adaptable by substituting a few ingredients.

'Som tam'�hails from Isaan in northeastern Thailand and is one of the most popular dishes in Thailand. Som tam comes in a variety of styles, however, the classic�som tam�consists shredded green papaya, tomatoes, carrots, peanuts, dried shrimp, runner beans, palm sugar, tamarind pulp, fish sauce, lime juice, garlic and plenty of chillies.

The ingredients are mixed together using a mortar and pestle, which amplifies the flavours into a super moreish dish.

'Pad Thai'�is one of Thailands national dishes and is a go-to for tourists who are starting out their�Thai cuisine�exploration.�Pad Thai�is a fried noodle dish, which is usually made with shrimp or chicken, however, the vegetarian option is popular too.�Pad Thai�is available on almost every street corner and is a cheap and tasty meal.

Related Topics

Thailand Hotel Same From Best Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks end with healthy gains

9 minutes ago

European stocks diverge at open

9 minutes ago

UN says online anti-vaxxers fuelling Samoa measles ..

9 minutes ago

ACE retrieves 88 kanals state land worth Rs 1.10 b ..

9 minutes ago

Secretary General Receives Credentials of Maldives ..

51 minutes ago

Famous writer Patras Bukhari remembered on his 61s ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.