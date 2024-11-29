Two-day training for attorneys, lawyers and human rights’ professionals held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Directorate General Law & Human Rights Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) conducted a two days training workshop for District Attorneys and human rights professionals at Shelton Guest House here.

This training Workshop was inaugurated by Ghulam Ali, Director General Law and Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The workshop was designed and dedicated to promote international humanitarian law and legal education.

Its Primary objective was to enhance and develop the understanding and application of humanitarian law in District Attorneys, Lawyers, Civil Society Organizations and Human Rights professionals. It also aimed to foster collaboration between governmental and non-governmental organizations in promoting and protecting human rights across the province

In his opening remarks, the Director General Law & Human Rights emphasized the critical importance of human rights education in the development of a just, tolerant and equitable society.

"This workshop represents a significant step forward in government commitment to uphold and advance fundamental human rights in the province. By equipping legal and HR professionals with the necessary tools, knowledge and skills regarding protection of human rights will help create a balanced society," said the Director General.

DG elaborated that it is also important to remember that the principles of humanitarian law are not just legal mandates; they are reflections of our shared humanity.

They remind us of our collective responsibility to protect and preserve human dignity, even in the most trying circumstances. He emphasized that as District Attorneys and human rights professionals, you have the power to make a significant impact in this realm. Your work can save lives, bring perpetrators to justice, and provide solace to those who have suffered.

The ICRC, renowned for its humanitarian efforts worldwide, has generously sponsored this workshop. The organization’s representative, Imam highlighted the importance of continued education and training in the field of humanitarian law. "We are honored to support this initiative, which aligns perfectly with our mission to promote humanitarian principles and strengthen legal frameworks that protect human values and dignity," stated the ICRC representative.

The workshop features a series of comprehensive sessions covering a range of topics, including introduction to International Humanitarian Law, mechanisms for the protection of rights specially in conflict zones and other troubled spots.

Participants also engaged in interactive discussions, group activities, and expert-led presentations designed to deepen their understanding and practical application of humanitarian law.

This workshop marks the beginning of a series of collaborative efforts between Directorate General Law and human rights and the ICRC to promote human rights education and awareness.

