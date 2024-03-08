Two Day Training For Lead Master Trainers Concludes
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 10:24 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The two day training for Lead Master Trainers/Career Counselors was concluded here on Friday with a closing ceremony presided over by Secretary College Education Sindh.
According to a statement, the Secretary CED Sadaf Anees Sheikh awarded certificates among training participants.
Addressing the ceremony, Sadaf Anees Sheikh extended her congratulations to the Lead Master Trainers/Career Counselors for their successful completion of the training. Emphasizing the importance of guiding students toward fulfilling career paths, she underscored the pivotal role these educators play in shaping the future of our youth.
She also commended Prof. Syed Saleh Abbas Rizvi, Director General of Colleges, and his team for his instrumental role in orchestrating the program seamlessly and also extended acknowledgment to Fayaz Ahmed Soomro, SYTARA Program Coordinator, for his exemplary coordination and implementation of the program in alignment with her vision.
Dr. Fatima Rehan Dar, consultant, lauded the selected candidates and expressed confidence that the rigorous training they underwent will empower them to deliver enhanced educational experiences to their students and effectively train more teachers in the future.
The Lead Master Trainers expressed their heartfelt appreciation to Sadaf Anees Sheikh for her unwavering commitment to advancing educational excellence.
The successful conclusion of this training program marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of education and career guidance provided to students.
