Two-day training of PLSP concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :A two-day training of master trainers on Pakistan Life Savers Programme (PLSP) to prevent deaths from cardiac arrest and injuries concluded at the Emergency Services Academy-Rescue 1122 here on Saturday.

In the session, the instructors from Agha Khan University (AKU) Karachi imparted training to Reginal Emergency Officers (REOs), Districts Emergency Officers (DEOs), Officers from Emergency Service Headquarters and academy and Rescue & Safety Officers (RSOs) as master trainers. The training was organized by the Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) in collaboration with Aga Khan University (AKU) Karachi at Managers Training Center, Emergency Services Headquarters, Thoker Niaz Baig here.

In view of the common mission of saving lives through community training through basic life support, the Agha Khan University and the Punjab Emergency Service Department will collaborate to train 10 million Pakistanis regarding skills of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and bleeding control.

The concluding ceremony was presided over by DG PESD Dr Rizwan Naseer and Dr Junaid Razak Director PLSP and Emergency Excellence Centre Agha Khan University.

The registrar Academy, heads of various wings, REOs, DEOs and training Instructors attended the session.

Addressing the ceremony, DG PESD Dr Rizwan Naseer said the PESD committed to establishing Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) at union councils for emergencies. He added that the PESD had already launched a Rescue Cadet Corps (RCC) App for online registration, training exams and certification ofstudents of educational institutions.