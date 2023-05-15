UrduPoint.com

Two-day Training On Documentaries Opens

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :A two-day training workshop on 'Short documentaries and new trends in reels' opened here at a local hotel on Monday.

The workshop is being arranged by the Pakistan Information Centre (PIC) under the banner of the Press Information Department (PID), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Members of Lahore Press Club, journalists associated with various tv channels and newspapers and media studies students participated in the training workshop, who were imparted training on documentary making.

At the workshop, senior journalists and specialists in documentary-making delivered lectures to the participants about stages of documentary production and tools for making short documentaries.

International filmmaker Umar Saeed taught the participants about modern tools and techniques for making documentaries and short trending videos.

He discussed creative, traditional and social contents, and asked the participants to focus on impactful films with great command of communications.

Director General Press Information Department Lahore Shafqat Abbas, Deputy Director Admin Uzma Saleem, Coordinator PIC Awais Anwar also attended the workshop.

Under this project of the Ministry of Information, the Pakistan Information Centre has so far provided training to more than 10,000 journalists, students and social media influencers across the country. This year, the centre will provide training to another 2,000 journalists and students of mass communication departments.

In addition, the Pakistan Information Centre provides training to journalists in all major cities of country including Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzafarabad.

