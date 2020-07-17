UrduPoint.com
Two-day Training On Family Planning, Gender Discrimination Held

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:09 PM

Two-day training on family planning, gender discrimination held

Speakers at a training workshop on Friday underlined the need for creating balance between population size and resources to achieve socio-economic development of the country

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Speakers at a training workshop on Friday underlined the need for creating balance between population size and resources to achieve socio-economic development of the country.

The two-day training was organized by Rehnuma Family Planning Association in collaboration with Japan Trust Funds for educating journalists on population-related issues.

Speaking as a chief guest Riffat Orakzai,a renowned columnist said that Pakistan like developing countries had already been facing issues like lack of education, fragile economy and poverty, so increase in population growth would put extra burden on them.

Muhammad Bilal, director of Rahnuma said quality services should be provided to people to maintain balance between family size and resources.

Sohail Iqbal Kakahel, program manager asked the participants to play their role for creating awareness among people about population related issues for evolving a prosperous society.

Shahid Khan said that lack of awareness about family planning and lack of proper education were the root causes of overpopulation like issues.

Saiqa Usman, project coordinator, Abid Ali among other speakers shed lights on issues in wake of overpopulation.

They also pointed out that imbalance in population and resources sometimes also led to gender discrimination in the society.

