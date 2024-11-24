- Home
Two-day Training On School Safety, Education In Emergencies, Disaster Risk Reduction Concludes In AJK
Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2024 | 08:50 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 24 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Nov, 2024) A 2-day training program on School Safety, Education in Emergencies, and Disaster Risk Reduction concluded successfully at Government Boys High School Dhirkot, in Poonch Division on Sunday, official sources said.
The event was organized jointly by the State Disaster Management Authority, Education Department, and UNICEF.
"Over the course of two days, participants engaged in interactive sessions, group exercises, and expert presentations, gaining valuable insights and skills in creating safer learning environments, promoting disaster preparedness, and supporting affected communities", AJK SDMA, the host organisation sources told APP on Sunday.
The training was aimed at to emphasize the importance of inclusive and child-centered approaches to disaster risk reduction and equipped participants with practical tools and strategies to develop and implement effective school safety plans coupled with renewal of the commitment and enthusiasm, participants are now better equipped to safeguard the well-being and education of children in disaster-prone areas, besides to contribute to the broader goal of resilient and disaster-prepared communities", the sources added.
ENDS/ APP/ Ahr
