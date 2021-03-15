UrduPoint.com
Two-day Training On 'strategic Controls, Commodity Identification' Held

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:52 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Two-day training on 'strategic export controls and commodity Identification (CIT)' held at Customs House, Peshawar.

The capacity building training session was conducted by Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV) as part its routine annual outreach and capacity building plan.

Representatives of the enforcement agencies including customs, Frontier Corps, quarantine department of the Federal government and Pakistan Post participated in the training session.

This was aimed at further strengthening the implementation of export control on goods, technologies, material and equipment related to nuclear and biological weapons and their Delivery Systems Act-2004 (SECA-2004), and enhancing awareness on the UNSC sanctions regime with focus on the tools and methods for effective national counter proliferation efforts.

Over the two days, lectures, presentations and discussions were held on various aspects of strategic export controls, identification of sensitive commodities, implementation of the UNSC sanctions, and national counter proliferation efforts.

The SECDIV team also visited Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to sensitize the business community on relevant aspects and emphasized the importance of due diligence for safe and secure trade.

