Two-Day Training Program For Youth At Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 06:48 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam Dr. fateh Muhammad Marri, highlighted the growing business opportunities in Karachi, where over 5,500 hotels are registered, offering diverse prospects, particularly in the food and agriculture sectors.
Speaking at the closing ceremony of a two-day training program, Climate Promise Green Skill Training Program in the Interior of Sindh, Dr. Fateh Marri underscored the importance of skill development for youth,especially from the rural areas of Sindh.
The program was organized by SAU in collaboration with Dawood Global Foundation (DGF) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).
Dr.Fateh Marri emphasized that such training initiatives are critical for promoting self-employment and economic empowerment, particularly in agriculture related sectors. "The training aims to equip youth with the skills necessary to harness local resources and improve their livelihoods," he said.
He stressed the significance of involving women in business ventures as part of a balanced, inclusive economic development model. "Empowering women through entrepreneurship opportunities like kitchen gardening and e-commerce will not only enhance their livelihoods but also positively impact their families and communities," he added.
Dr.Marri suggested that graduates from leading educational institutions, as well as youth and women from rural areas, should capitalize on such training opportunities to create sustainable livelihoods in agriculture.
Nauman Shakir, representing DGF, shared that the program engaged 1,200 participants from various districts of Sindh, including Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar, with an equal distribution of male and female attendees. Participants were trained in a range of practical skills to enhance their socio-economic conditions.
Dr. Shafique Ahmed Memon and Dr. Agha Mushtaq Ahmed, the representatives for the training at SAU, outlined the broad range of skills imparted, including beekeeping, honey extraction, packaging, and marketing; indigenous water harvesting techniques; fuel-efficient cooking methods; vegetable and fruit dehydration; organic farming; off-season tunnel farming; kitchen gardening; and e-commerce and digital marketing.
The training program was led by experts including Dr.Tanveer Fatima Miano, Dr.Abdul Ghani Soomro, Dr.Saleem Maseeh Bhatti, Dr.Saima Kulsoom Babar, Muhammad Bilal, and Muhammad Shamil.
The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to participants, reflecting SAU’s ongoing commitment to fostering sustainable economic development and skill-building initiatives across Sindh.
