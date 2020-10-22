UrduPoint.com
Two-day Training Program On Rescue & First Aid Concludes At PMAS-AAUR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:46 PM

A two-day training program on rescue and first aid concluded here on Thursday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The training was organized in collaboration with Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122 with an aim to enable the University's staff to be self-sufficient in the hour of need during any disaster, tragedy, accident and proper way of delivering information of any disaster.

Mubeen ul Rasheed and Ali Shair, Master Trainers from Rescue 1122 provided hands on practice to handle emergency situations including emergency response, lifesaving skills, first aid and rescue in case of a emergency. They illustrated the working of Rescue 1122 and how they respond to calls on helpline 1122 for any kind of emergency situation.

The trainers demonstrated how to provide first aid, basic life support (CPR), fracture treatment, bite of insects like snakes, burn treatment and safe transportation of any affected person.

The participants were also imparted critical skills like placing an unconscious casualty into the recovery position, stopping bleeding and elevation bandaging injuries and preventing the worsening of the patient's condition and promoting recovery PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman was chief guest at the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants of the training.

While addressing the participants, he said that such programs were necessary because many of us were unaware about the first aid. He said that every person of the society should get first aid training so that human lives could be saved by providing timely aid to the affected persons in case of emergency.

He urged the participants to disseminate learned information to other volunteers and community members for saving precious lives. He appreciated efforts of the organizers and thanked the team of Rescue 1122 for facilitating the training.

