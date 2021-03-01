Two-day training session organized for doctors, nurses of Christian Memorial Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :-:The community training wing of Rescue-1122 organized a two-day training session for doctors, nurses and general staff of Christian Memorial Hospital.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, basic life-saving training included CPR in case of suffocation, firefighting and evacuation of building in case of fire eruption were imparted to doctors, nurses and general staff.

On the occasion, Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid imparted training to the staff regarding first aid.

Training Coordinator Muhammad Wasim and Trainer Ali Raza were also present.