Two day training session to uplift "Minority Facilitation Desks" held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :A two-day training session was organized by the police authorities in the nine districts under the Hyderabad police range to enhance the skills and effectiveness of the "Minority Facilitation Desks".

The training aimed to further protect minority rights and improve their accessibility.

The program was jointly conducted by Hyderabad police Range and the Civil Society Support Program (CSSP) under the directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hyderabad Syed Pir Muhammad Shah. The program took place at the Police Headquarters Hyderabad.

According to the spokesperson of DIG Hyderabad, the training session titled "Capacity building training on role and functions of minority facilitation desks" was attended by 30 police officers and staff including both men and women, from Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin and Matiari districts.

On the first day of the training session, participants received specialized training. On the second day of the session (Friday) five police officers and staff members from the minority facilitation desk of DIG office and around 63 individuals will participate in training from Sajawal, Thatta, Jamshoro and Dadu districts.

During the session, Naila Panhwar, Project Manager of the Civil Society Support Program, delivered an introductory speech and highlighted the objectives and purposes of the training. The head of the Program, Wahid Sangrasi, discussed the role of minority facilitation desks and presented an analysis of articles 8 to 22 in the constitution of Pakistan, related to the protection of minorities and addressing complaints. Instructors Kashif Bajeer and Inspector Munawar David provided informative lectures during the training session.

Special guest ADIG Hyderabad Range Shahid Ali Qureshi distributed certificates among the participants. He expressed that the collaboration between CSSP and Sindh Police Hyderabad Range in organizing this session is a positive step towards the future. He emphasized the importance of utilizing the gained knowledge and training effectively to address minority issues in a constructive manner.