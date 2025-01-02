Two-day Training Workshop For Administrative Officers Begins At UoS
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Human Resource Development Center (HRDC) at the University of Sargodha began a two-day training workshop for grade 17 and 18 administrative officers. The workshop aimed to enhance the skills and capabilities of the university's management staff.
University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas attended the opening ceremony as the chief guest. In his address, he emphasized the importance of professional development in improving institutional efficiency and effectiveness.
The notable speakers included Prof. Dr. Yousaf Bashir from the University of Gujrat, Director ORIC UoS Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, and consultant HRDC Khursheed Yousaf. While around 50 administrative officers participated in the workshop.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas emphasized the importance of administrative structure and professional skills in the success and growth of any institution. He highlighted that workshops like these, which focus on modern skills and trends, prepare officers to effectively perform their duties in an ever-changing environment. He further stated, Administrative officers are the backbone of any institution, and their performance directly impacts the overall outcomes of the organization.
Prof. Dr. Yousaf Bashir explained the Role of Technology in the Workplace and discussed how technology has become the backbone of any organization. He emphasized that the effective use of technology not only streamlines office operations but also enhances performance. He illustrated the benefits of technology through practical examples, stating that a well-organized, tech-based system can give any institution a competitive edge.
Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal delivered a lecture on Financial Management in Institutions, stressing the importance of proper financial resource allocation and planning. He highlighted financial oversight, budgeting, and efficient resource distribution as key factors in driving institutional growth.
Khursheed Yousaf discussed Systemic Thinking, explaining that a successful institution operates when all systems work in harmony. He urged administrative officers to adopt a comprehensive strategy and broader perspective in problem-solving, ensuring that all systems are interconnected and aligned for better overall performance.
