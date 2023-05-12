Two-day training workshop for economic reporters concluded in PID

A two-day training workshop organized by Pakistan Information Center under Press Information Department (PID) for economic reporters was concluded here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :A two-day training workshop organized by Pakistan Information Center under Press Information Department (PID) for economic reporters was concluded here on Friday.

In first session of the workshop, Senior Journalist Mehtab Haider gave presentation to the participants regarding the budget preparation, role of Finance Division and Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in it, loan and deficit. He taught the participants about the technical points to prepare a news item related to the budget.

In second session of the workshop, renowned journalist Afzal Bajwa brief the participants about the investment in the market, trade activities, IPOs commerce and economics reporting in the field.

During the workshop, the participants were also told about the importance of reporting techniques to cover energy, foods, demand and supply in the market.

The workshop was attended by the economic reporters of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Public Relations Officers and women journalists as well.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan Information Center had trained more than ten thousands journalists across the country to boost their professional capabilities. It had conducted a total of 35 workshops until now.