Two-day training workshop for journalists on Feb 23, 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :A two-day training workshop titled "Hybrid warfare: challenges and way forward '' for journalists will be held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal complex on February 23-24 under the Pakistan Information Centre (PIC) and Press Information Department (PID) Lahore.

The workshop was aimed to enhance the working capacity of local journalists, wherein they would be givenbriefing about hybrid warfare. The working journalists from various newspapers, tv channels and digital media would be imparted training at the workshop.

The workshop was being held under the supervision of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Islamabad. The PIC and PID Lahore had held such workshops for journalists on various subjects in the past.