Two-day Training Workshop On Climate Change Studies Held
Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) University of Agriculture, Peshawar, in collaboration with Climate, Energy and Water Research Institute and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Islamabad organized a two-day workshop here on Friday on climate smart agriculture to mitigate drought in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
officials of various departments including Department of Agriculture Extension, Department of Agriculture Research, Department of of Farm Water Management, Department of Soil and Water Conservation and Department of Livestock and Dairy Development Extension Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the workshop.
These departments play an important role in implementing sustainable agricultural practices to address the challenges posed by climate change, particularly drought. Vice Chancellor Emeritus Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht attended as a special guest. Prof Dr. Humayun Khan, Deputy Director Dr. Haroon Khan, Dr. Bashir Ahmad, Dr. Akhtar Abbas, and Engineer Ali Kamran gave lectures in the workshop.
Presentations covered topics essential to advance climate smart agricultural practices, increase drought resilience and ensure sustainable water management in the region.
Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht emphasized the urgent need to adopt climate smart agricultural practices to reduce the negative effects of drought.
He said, “Collaboration between academic institutions and research institutes is critical to develop innovative solutions that can protect our agricultural sector from the growing threat of climate change. This workshop will create a resilient and sustainable agricultural framework in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It's a step towards building a work.”
Participants took active part in interactive sessions and discussions focusing on practical strategies and technologies to enhance farmers’ adaptive capacity. The workshop also provided a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among various stakeholders, promoting a collective approach to tackling environmental challenges.
The University of Agriculture, Peshawar Climate Change Studies and Park Islamabad reiterated their joint commitment to continue such initiatives to equip local farmers and agriculture departments with the necessary information and tools to effectively implement climate smart agriculture.
