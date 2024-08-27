Two-day Training Workshop On Gender Transformative Approaches Concludes In Sanghar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A two-day training workshop on Gender Transformative Approaches, organized by the National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) Sanghar in collaboration with Pathfinder International, concluded successfully.
The event saw the participation of 30 individuals from diverse sectors, all committed to advancing gender equity and empowerment. Dr. Daulat Ali Jamali, District Health Officer (DHO) Sanghar, graced the occasion as the chief guest.
In his address, Dr. Jamali highlighted the importance of gender equality in fostering a healthier and more inclusive society. He emphasized the critical role of training and awareness in transforming traditional gender roles and reducing gender-based disparities.
The workshop was led by Sumaira Ishfaq, a seasoned trainer from Pathfinder International, who provided in-depth insights and practical strategies for implementing gender-transformative practices in various community and organizational settings. Her sessions were highly interactive, encouraging participants to challenge gender norms and develop more equitable policies and programs.
Program Manager of NDF, Tariq Hussain Channar spoke on the significance of gender transformative approaches in the broader context of community development and disability rights.
He underscored NDF's commitment to working alongside partners like Pathfinder International to create an environment where gender equality is at the forefront of all initiatives.
Other speakers at the event included Sabir Mahar, Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Officer from the District Administration, who discussed the intersection of gender and disaster resilience, and Sikandar Babar, Program Manager at Pathfinder International, who focused on the organization's ongoing efforts to integrate gender considerations into health and development projects.
Additionally, Project Manager of NDF, Muhammad Ashraf Soomro shared the impact of gender-sensitive programming in local communities. After the workshop, training certificates were distributed among the 30 participants, acknowledging their dedication to advancing gender equality and their commitment to applying the knowledge gained during the training in their respective fields.
The NDF Sanghar and Pathfinder International expressed their gratitude to all participants and stakeholders, reiterating their continued collaboration to foster gender-transformative changes across Sindh and beyond.
