Two-day trials of PM Youth Talent Hunt Judo being organized at RWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Two-day trials of the Prime Minister (PM) Youth Talent Hunt Judo (Women) are being organized by Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) under the auspices of Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad at Rawalpindi Women University (RWU).

According to RWU spokesperson, the university had already conducted successful two-day trials at Hunza, Skardu, Mirpur, and Muzaffarabad region.

Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor, RWU expressing her satisfaction with the full participation of women athletes from diverse regions commended the efforts of the HEC in facilitating the event and providing the necessary support.

HEC and RWU are dedicated to promote and nurture the potential of female athletes nationwide, she said.

Sadaf Parveen, Assistant Director sports RWU is serving as the organizing secretary for the trials being conducted on February 19 and 20.

She acknowledged the abundance of the talent in every region and informed that the female players from every region participated in the trials and showed their skills with full enthusiasm.

Renowned personalities from each region also participated in the trials and encouraged the women athletes, she informed.