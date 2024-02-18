Two-day trials of PM Youth Talent Hunt Judo to be held on Feb 19, 20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Two-day trials of the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Judo (Women) organized by Rawalpindi Women University under the auspices of Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad will be held at Rawalpindi Women University on February 19-20.

The Rawalpindi Women's University has already conducted successful two-day trials at Hunza, Skardu, Mirpur, and Muzaffarabad regions took place on January 24- 25, January 26-27, February 02-03, and February 16-17, respectively.

Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Women's University, expressed her satisfaction with the full participation of women athletes from diverse regions.

She commended the efforts of the HEC in facilitating the event and providing the necessary support. The HEC and Rawalpindi Women's University are dedicated to promote and nurturing the potential of female athletes nationwide, she added.

Sadaf Parveen, Assistant Director of sports Rawalpindi Women's University, served as the organizing secretary for the trials. She acknowledged the abundance of talent in every region. Female players from every region participated in the trials and showed their skills with full enthusiasm. Renowned personalities from each region also participated in the trials and encouraged the women athletes.