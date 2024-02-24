Open Menu

Two-day Urs "Baba Peera Shah Ghazi" Starts In AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 08:30 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The two-day Urs celebrations of the eminent spiritual leader, saint, and preacher of islam in the Subcontinent, Baba Peera Shah Ghazi, famously known as Damri Wali Sarkar, commenced on Saturday at his shrine at Khari Sharif in Mirpur AJK with traditional religious solemnity and reverence.

The local authorities of Azad Jammu Kashmir initiated the celebrations by performing the ablution of the mausoleum of the spiritual leader in the presence of thousands of pilgrims from various parts of AJK and the country.

Pilgrims from different parts of the country, including AJK, laid floral wreaths at the Mazar and prayed for the prosperity, stability, integrity, and solidarity of Pakistan, as well as the success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Extraordinary security measures have been implemented with the deployment of additional police forces at Khari Sahareef to maintain complete peace and order during the Urs celebrations, which will continue until Sunday, February 25.

Special arrangements have been made by the authorities to facilitate pilgrims from across AJK and various parts of the country to observe the Urs celebrations with utmost reverence under the auspices of the AJK government.

Pilgrims offered prayers for the upholding of Islam, the unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, security, stability, integrity, prosperity, and defense of the country, along with the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Eminent Ulema, Naat Khawan, and other religious scholars paid glorious tributes to Hazrat Baba Peer-e-Shah Ghazi for his remarkable services, along with his associate Auliya Karam, in preaching and propagating the teachings of Islam in the subcontinent, particularly in this area.

Prominent scholars, Naat Khawan, and poets of national and regional repute presented the mystic poetry of the distinguished Saint and Arif-e-Khari Shareef Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA).

The Mirpur district administration has made adequate arrangements to facilitate pilgrims in attending the concluding ceremonies of the Urs with due respect and honor.

