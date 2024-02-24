Two-day Urs "Baba Peera Shah Ghazi" Starts In AJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 08:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The two-day Urs celebrations of the eminent spiritual leader, saint, and preacher of islam in the Subcontinent, Baba Peera Shah Ghazi, famously known as Damri Wali Sarkar, commenced on Saturday at his shrine at Khari Sharif in Mirpur AJK with traditional religious solemnity and reverence.
The local authorities of Azad Jammu Kashmir initiated the celebrations by performing the ablution of the mausoleum of the spiritual leader in the presence of thousands of pilgrims from various parts of AJK and the country.
Pilgrims from different parts of the country, including AJK, laid floral wreaths at the Mazar and prayed for the prosperity, stability, integrity, and solidarity of Pakistan, as well as the success of the Kashmir freedom movement.
Extraordinary security measures have been implemented with the deployment of additional police forces at Khari Sahareef to maintain complete peace and order during the Urs celebrations, which will continue until Sunday, February 25.
Special arrangements have been made by the authorities to facilitate pilgrims from across AJK and various parts of the country to observe the Urs celebrations with utmost reverence under the auspices of the AJK government.
Pilgrims offered prayers for the upholding of Islam, the unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, security, stability, integrity, prosperity, and defense of the country, along with the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.
Eminent Ulema, Naat Khawan, and other religious scholars paid glorious tributes to Hazrat Baba Peer-e-Shah Ghazi for his remarkable services, along with his associate Auliya Karam, in preaching and propagating the teachings of Islam in the subcontinent, particularly in this area.
Prominent scholars, Naat Khawan, and poets of national and regional repute presented the mystic poetry of the distinguished Saint and Arif-e-Khari Shareef Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA).
The Mirpur district administration has made adequate arrangements to facilitate pilgrims in attending the concluding ceremonies of the Urs with due respect and honor.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
18,000 kites confiscated, 400 kite sellers, kite flyers held2 minutes ago
-
Sethi House: A mesmerizing marvel of architectural splendor needs projection on digital media12 minutes ago
-
AJK launches ambitious tree planting campaign across liberated territory12 minutes ago
-
Autobiography of writer, former bureaucrat Salman Farooqui launched12 minutes ago
-
Rain, snowfall over hills likely at various parts of country:PMD12 minutes ago
-
Colorful sports gala organized at Gomal University12 minutes ago
-
CPO suspends police official for misbehaving Woman12 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrested criminal wanted22 minutes ago
-
Speaker, Deputy Speaker in Sindh Assembly to be elected tomorrow32 minutes ago
-
Two-day Sindh Art Exhibition starts at Mehran Arts Council Latifabad32 minutes ago
-
SPP Chairs meeting, promoted 150 head Constables32 minutes ago
-
Murad for joint efforts to get country out of difficult situation42 minutes ago