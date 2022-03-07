Two-day Urs celebrations of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi to begin from March 17

The two-day Urs celebrations of the eminent spiritual leader of Islam in the Sub continent, Baba Peer-a-Shah Ghazi, known as Damri Wali Sarkar will commence at his mausoleum at Khari Sharif in Mirpur AJK from March 17

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Mar, 2022 ):The two-day Urs celebrations of the eminent spiritual leader of islam in the Sub continent, Baba Peer-a-Shah Ghazi, known as Damri Wali Sarkar will commence at his mausoleum at Khari Sharif in Mirpur AJK from March 17.

"Security has been beefed up with deployment of additional police force at Khari Sahareef to maintain complete peace and order during the Urs celebrations", Divisional Director Auqaf Department, Custodian of the Shrine, Maqsood Hussain Abbasi told media here on Monday.

Special arrangements have been made to hold Urs celebrations in a befitting manner and with fullest reverence under the aegis of the AJK government.

Special Assistant to AJK government for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Hafiz Hamid Raza will commence the urs celebrations on March 17.

The opening ceremony of the two-day Urs celebrations will be marked with the ablution of his mausoleum besides laying of the floral wreath at the Mazar by the pilgrims.Leading scholars and Ulema will deliver special speeches at the opening ceremony to pay rich tribute to the spiritual leader, he said.

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi is likely to be the Chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the urs celebrations.

The Divisional Auqaf Department Chief said that pilgrims including the admirers of the Saint and the preacher of Islam from all over the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir will attend the Urs celebrations.

Speakers including eminent Ulema, Naat Khawan and other religious scholars will pay glorious tributes to Hazrat Baba Peer-e-Shah Ghazi for his great services, along with his associate Auliya Karam for the preaching and publications of the teachings of Islam in the subcontinent and particularly in this area.

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees and admirers of the renowned saint from abroad, especially the United Kingdom, besides from across the country and Azad Jammu Kashmir have started moving to the mausoleum of the spiritual leader to attend the Urs celebrations.

On this occasion, prominent scholars, naat Khawan and poets will present the mystic poetry of great Saint and Arif - e - Khari Shjareef Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA), he added.