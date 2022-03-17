Two-day Urs celebrations of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) begins in Mirpur

Amidst exceptional security arrangements, the two-day Urs celebrations of eminent spiritual leader, saint and the preacher of Islam in the Sub continent, Baba Peera Shah Ghazi, famously known as Damri Wali Sarkar, began on Thursday at his mausoleum at Khari Sharif in Mirpur AJK with traditional religious solemnity and reverence.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Amidst exceptional security arrangements, the two-day Urs celebrations of eminent spiritual leader, saint and the preacher of islam in the Sub continent, Baba Peera Shah Ghazi, famously known as Damri Wali Sarkar, began on Thursday at his mausoleum at Khari Sharif in Mirpur AJK with traditional religious solemnity and reverence.

Azad Jammu Kashmir's local authorities opened the celebrations by performing the ablution of the mausoleum of the spiritual leader in the presence of thousands of the pilgrims from various parts of the country.

The pilgrims laid the floral wreaths at the Mazar and prayed for the stability, integrity and solidarity of Pakistan and the success of Kashmir freedom movement.

Extra ordinary security arrangements have been made with deployment of additional police force at Khari Sahareef to maintain complete peace and order during the Urs celebrations which will continue and conclude till Friday, March 18.

Special arrangements have been devised by the authorities to facilitate the pilgrims from across AJK and various parts of the country to observe the Urs celebrations in a befitting manner and with fullest reverence under the aegis of the AJK government.

Pilgrims offered prayers for the upholding of Islam, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, security, stability, integrity, prosperity and defense of the country and early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Speakers including eminent Ulema, Naat Khawan and other religious scholars paid glorious tributes to Hazrat Baba Peer-e-Shah Ghazi for his remarkable services, along with his associate Auliya Karam, for the preaching and publications of the teachings of Islam in the subcontinent and particularly in this area.

On this occasion, prominent scholars, Naat Khawan and poets presented the mystic poetry of great Saint and Arif-e-Khari Shareef Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA).

Mirpur district administration has announced local holiday in Mirpur district on March 18 for the facility of the pilgrims to attend the concluding ceremonies of the Urs.