Open Menu

Two-day Urs Celebrations Of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) Begins In Mirpur AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Two-day Urs celebrations of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) begins in Mirpur AJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Feb, 2025) Two-day Urs celebrations of an eminent spiritual personality, Saint, and the Preacher of islam in the Subcontinent, Baba Peera Shah Ghazi, famously known as Damri Wali Sarkar, began here at his mausoleum at Khari Sharif on Wednesday with traditional religious solemnity and reverence.

The district administration has announced a local holiday on February 13 (Thursday) to facilitate pilgrims to attend the concluding ceremonies of the Urs of the illustrious preacher of Islam in the subcontinent.

Azad Jammu Kashmir's Auqaf Department opened the sanctified Urs ceremony underperforming the ablution of the shrine of the spiritual leader in the presence of thousands of pilgrims from various parts of the liberated state besides the rest of the country.

The pilgrims placed the floral wreaths at the Mazar besides praying for the upholding of the teachings of Islam, unity among Muslim Ummah, stability, integrity, solidarity, and prosperity of Pakistan, and the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Extraordinary security arrangements have been made with the deployment of an additional police force at Khari Sahareef to maintain complete peace and order during the Urs celebrations, which will continue and conclude on Sunday.

Special arrangements have been devised by the authorities to facilitate the pilgrims from across AJK and various parts of the country to observe the Urs celebrations in a befitting manner and with fullest reverence under the auspices of the AJK government, the State Auqaf Department sources told APP here on the eve of the opening ceremony by elaborating adequate arrangements for the holding of the Urs celebrations.

The pilgrims will offer special prayers for the upholding of Islam, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, security, stability, integrity, prosperity, and defense of the country, and early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

The speakers, including eminent Ulema, Naat Khawan, and other religious scholars, paid tributes to Hazrat Baba Peer-e-Shah Ghazi for his remarkable services, along with his associate Auliya Karam, for the preaching and publications of the teachings of Islam in the subcontinent and particularly in this state.

On this occasion, the prominent scholars, Naat Khawan, and poets are presenting the mystic poetry of the great Saint, Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA).

APP/AHR

Recent Stories

Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone ..

Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..

11 seconds ago
 WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of ..

WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index

6 minutes ago
 Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of gove ..

Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..

6 minutes ago
 Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features ..

Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features various events

20 minutes ago
 12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

36 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in ..

ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024

1 hour ago
61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' A ..

61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France

2 hours ago
 Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintai ..

Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

4 hours ago
 UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

10 hours ago
 Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, ou ..

Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impac ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan