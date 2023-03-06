Two-day Urs celebrations of eminent saint Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) begins

Amidst exceptional security arrangements, the two-day Urs celebrations of eminent spiritual leader, saint and preacher of Islam in the Subcontinent, Baba Peera Shah Ghazi, famously known as Damri Wali Sarkar, began on Monday at his mausoleum Khari Sharif in Mirpur with traditional religious solemnity and reverence

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Amidst exceptional security arrangements, the two-day Urs celebrations of eminent spiritual leader, saint and preacher of Islam in the Subcontinent, Baba Peera Shah Ghazi, famously known as Damri Wali Sarkar, began on Monday at his mausoleum Khari Sharif in Mirpur with traditional religious solemnity and reverence.

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas opened the celebrations by performing the ablution of the mausoleum of the spiritual leader in the presence of thousands of pilgrims.

The pilgrims included AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, AJK ministers Hafiz Hamid Raza, Ch. Arshad Hussain, Ali Shan Soni and others laid the wreaths at the Mazar and prayed for the stability, integrity and solidarity of Pakistan and the success of Kashmir freedom movement.

Extraordinary security arrangements have been made with the deployment of an additional police force at Khari Sharif to maintain complete peace and order during the Urs celebrations which will conclude on Tuesday.

Special arrangements have been devised by the authorities to facilitate the devotees from across AJK and various parts of the country.

The devotees offered prayers for the upholding of islam, unity and solidarity of the Muslim ummah, security, stability, integrity, prosperity and defense of the country and early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Speakers including eminent Ulema and other religious scholars paid tributes to Hazrat Baba Peer-e-Shah Ghazi for his remarkable services, along with his associate Auliya Karam, for the preaching and promotion of the teachings of Islam in the subcontinent and particularly in this area.

Mirpur district administration has announced a local holiday in Mirpur district on March 07 for the facility of the pilgrims to attend the concluding ceremonies of the Urs.

On this occasion, prominent scholars and poets presented the mystic poetry of the great saint and Arif-e-Khari Sharif Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA).