UrduPoint.com

Two-day Urs Celebrations Of Eminent Saint Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Two-day Urs celebrations of eminent saint Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) begins

Amidst exceptional security arrangements, the two-day Urs celebrations of eminent spiritual leader, saint and preacher of Islam in the Subcontinent, Baba Peera Shah Ghazi, famously known as Damri Wali Sarkar, began on Monday at his mausoleum Khari Sharif in Mirpur with traditional religious solemnity and reverence

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Amidst exceptional security arrangements, the two-day Urs celebrations of eminent spiritual leader, saint and preacher of Islam in the Subcontinent, Baba Peera Shah Ghazi, famously known as Damri Wali Sarkar, began on Monday at his mausoleum Khari Sharif in Mirpur with traditional religious solemnity and reverence.

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas opened the celebrations by performing the ablution of the mausoleum of the spiritual leader in the presence of thousands of pilgrims.

The pilgrims included AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, AJK ministers Hafiz Hamid Raza, Ch. Arshad Hussain, Ali Shan Soni and others laid the wreaths at the Mazar and prayed for the stability, integrity and solidarity of Pakistan and the success of Kashmir freedom movement.

Extraordinary security arrangements have been made with the deployment of an additional police force at Khari Sharif to maintain complete peace and order during the Urs celebrations which will conclude on Tuesday.

Special arrangements have been devised by the authorities to facilitate the devotees from across AJK and various parts of the country.

The devotees offered prayers for the upholding of islam, unity and solidarity of the Muslim ummah, security, stability, integrity, prosperity and defense of the country and early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Speakers including eminent Ulema and other religious scholars paid tributes to Hazrat Baba Peer-e-Shah Ghazi for his remarkable services, along with his associate Auliya Karam, for the preaching and promotion of the teachings of Islam in the subcontinent and particularly in this area.

Mirpur district administration has announced a local holiday in Mirpur district on March 07 for the facility of the pilgrims to attend the concluding ceremonies of the Urs.

On this occasion, prominent scholars and poets presented the mystic poetry of the great saint and Arif-e-Khari Sharif Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA).

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Police Jammu Mirpur Ghazi Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Muslim From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

NA body for PCAA to decide about max height of hig ..

NA body for PCAA to decide about max height of high-rise buildings in airports v ..

6 minutes ago
 US Seeks USMCA Trade Dispute Talks With Mexico Ami ..

US Seeks USMCA Trade Dispute Talks With Mexico Amid Dispute Over GMO Corn - USTR

6 minutes ago
 NEPRA allows Rs 3.39 per unit additional surcharge ..

NEPRA allows Rs 3.39 per unit additional surcharge on electricity bills

12 minutes ago
 More than 850,000 Syrian, Turkish children displac ..

More than 850,000 Syrian, Turkish children displaced by deadly quakes

12 minutes ago
 Election to be held after completion of Census: Mi ..

Election to be held after completion of Census: Minister for Interior Rana Sanau ..

12 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan sustain injuries on  set of ‘P ..

Amitabh Bachchan sustain injuries on  set of ‘Project K’

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.