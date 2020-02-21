Two-day urs of Hazrat Inayat Qadri begins in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The 294th annual urs of Hazrat Shah Inayat Qadri began at his mazar situated at Queen's Road here on Friday.

Punjab Auqaf Director General Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari inaugurated the urs celebrations by laying traditional chador on the grave of the saint.

The Auqaf officials and a large number of devotees were also present. They offered special dua for development and progress of the country. The urs will continue for two days.