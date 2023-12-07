Two-day Water Festival, Technology Fair kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) In connection with observing Pakistan Water Week 2023, two day water festival and technology fair kicked off here Thursday.

Organized by the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), in collaboration with IWMI Pakistan and UNICEF and various partner organizations, the fair aimed at addressing the critical challenges surrounding water resources and promote innovative solutions in the field of water and climate.

Caretaker Minister for Water Resources Ahmad Irfan Aslam inaugurated the two-day fair symbolizing the government's commitment to addressing the pressing water issues faced by the nation.

The Technology Fair featured stalls set up by leading research and development organizations in the water sector and universities.

The minister took round of each stall, where representatives from PCRWR, IWMI, UNICEF, Islamic Relief, WWF and other international agencies, academia, and industry provided detailed briefings on their groundbreaking technologies and ongoing research initiatives aimed at tackling water related challenges.

He also engaged with students participating in the poster competition, where young minds showcased their innovative ideas and projects related to water conservation and management.

The students passionately explained their poster themes, offering the minister valuable insights into the next generation's commitment to addressing water issues.

On the occasion the, the minister also launched the recent research reports of PCRWR based on its groundbreaking work related to Hudiara Drain, Assessment and Management of Surface and Groundwater in Islamabad, Tharparker and Cholistan, National threat of Arsenic in Groundwater.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmad Irfan Aslam emphasized the importance of water for sustaining life.

Citing alarming projections, he expressed concern over reports suggesting that by 2070, the Indus River could run dry, posing a severe threat to the region's ability to sustain life.

The minister emphasized the need for collective efforts to conserve and manage water resources effectively.

He commended the organizers for their initiative in hosting such a significant event, shedding light on public awareness and providing a platform for research and development organizations to showcase their efforts.

He particularly appreciated the active participation of youth, emphasizing the role of young minds in driving positive change.

The minister encouraged the youth to actively participate in similar events, fostering a sense of responsibility and commitment to addressing the challenges posed by water scarcity.

During the day, Farhan Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Islamabad City visited the Water Festival and Technology Fair. He visited the stalls installed by various organizations.

The stall organizers briefed about their technology and research products to the Assistant Commissioner.

He appreciated the efforts of PCRWR and its partners to organize such an event for public awareness and showcasing technology innovators their products.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Water Week 2023 stands as a testament to the nation's dedication to finding sustainable solutions for water-related issues, with the hope that collaborative efforts will pave the way for a water-secure future.