Two-day Women Artisan Bazaar concludes

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A two-day Women Artisan Bazaar concluded here on Wednesday which aimed at promoting women entrepreneurship and showcasing talent-based artisans of skillful women.

Organizer Ayesha Raza while talking to APP said that such kind of event highlighted the skillful women entrepreneurs so that they could portray their artistic work in front of the public.

She said Bazaar had allowed people to buy different variety of traditional artisans made by the women of different provinces,adding that she said the handmade handbags attracted a large number of people due to their colourful embellishment.

She said 30 stalls were setup in the Bazaar to attract the buyers.

She said traditionally and culturally,women were considered as responsible for looking after the household matters.

Therefore, their attempts at working were not looked upon favorably.

She said there was a lack of family cooperation and encouragement from society as a whole women were predominantly kept away from the decision making process in a family as the patriarchal norms dictate that only men were allowed to take all the important decisions which effect their confidence when they start business as role conflict problems arise as women were burdened with the dual work of their business and their household.

As a result, there were time constraints and performance was affected.

The exhibition was co-organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI, ) Centaurus Mall and Handicraft Association of Islamabad.