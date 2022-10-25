UrduPoint.com

Two-day Women Gala To Begin On Nov 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Two-day Women Gala to begin on Nov 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :A two-day Islamabad Women Gala would be organized at F-9 Park from November 12-13 where handicrafts, jewellery, dresses, home decor items and other accessories would be displayed.

Talking to APP, organizer of the event Shehla Muhammad Ali said that the gala was being organized with the cooperation of Islamabad Capital Administration and a private organization 'Let's Grow Together.' "The purpose is to provide a platform to women entrepreneurs to show their talent," she added.

She said that it would be a family event where elders would find food and crafts, while children would enjoy kid's arena, face painting, games and jumping castle.

The organizer mentioned that 140 stalls were available for women on a first come first serve basis, adding that all of them had been booked, which showed the abilities and potential of women entrepreneurs.

Responding to a question, Shehla said that a table stall was booked for Rs 10,000 while the fee for a full stall was Rs 16,000. "The small products like jewellery can be displayed on one table while home decor and stall of dresses require complete stall with the racks", she added.

The organizer further said that timing of the event would be from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., urging the residents of the twin cities to attend the event with their families for a quality time.

Related Topics

Islamabad Muhammad Ali November Women Family Event All From P

Recent Stories

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

8 minutes ago
 PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit i ..

PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh

24 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka

26 minutes ago
 WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several other countries

WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several other countries

48 minutes ago
 Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV ..

Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV anchor Arshad Sharif

2 hours ago
 China welcomes FATF decision to remove Pakistan fr ..

China welcomes FATF decision to remove Pakistan from grey list

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.