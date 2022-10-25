Two-day Women Gala to begin on Nov 12

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :A two-day Islamabad Women Gala would be organized at F-9 Park from November 12-13 where handicrafts, jewellery, dresses, home decor items and other accessories would be displayed.

Talking to APP, organizer of the event Shehla Muhammad Ali said that the gala was being organized with the cooperation of Islamabad Capital Administration and a private organization 'Let's Grow Together.' "The purpose is to provide a platform to women entrepreneurs to show their talent," she added.

She said that it would be a family event where elders would find food and crafts, while children would enjoy kid's arena, face painting, games and jumping castle.

The organizer mentioned that 140 stalls were available for women on a first come first serve basis, adding that all of them had been booked, which showed the abilities and potential of women entrepreneurs.

Responding to a question, Shehla said that a table stall was booked for Rs 10,000 while the fee for a full stall was Rs 16,000. "The small products like jewellery can be displayed on one table while home decor and stall of dresses require complete stall with the racks", she added.

The organizer further said that timing of the event would be from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., urging the residents of the twin cities to attend the event with their families for a quality time.