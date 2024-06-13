Two-day workshop held at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Punjab University's Department of Plant Breeding & Genetics has organised a two-day a workshop on ‘Insilico genome-wide analyses’.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, Department of Horticulture Dr Muhammad Shafiq, Chairman Department of Plant Breeding & Genetics Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad Javed, Chairperson SPBG Dr Javaria Tabassum and students from different universities with diverse disciplines including Agriculture, Botany, Veterinary, Biochemistry, and Microbiology attended the hands-on training.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood highlighted the importance of workshops, seminars and hands on trainings for better learning of students. He encouraged the other departments of PU to execute the idea of societies at various levels and organise such valuable workshops and international collaborations to raise the standards of our education system up to international level.

Guest Speakers Adnan Sami and Zeeshan Haider shed light on the topic. The workshop was about how to generate, analyze/ interpret the genomics data and then how to make the data available for all over the world.

The aim of this workshop was to skill up the graduate students about retrieving the biological data from online databases, how to analyse them using various bioinformatics tools. The two-day training enabled the participants to operate different tools/ software using available databases.

Later, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider distributed certificates and shields among speakers and organisers.