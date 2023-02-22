Two-day workshop held for secretaries village, neighbourhood councils

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Assistant commissioner Amin Ullah Khan has urged the secretaries village and neighbourhood councils to play their role in raising awareness among people about the upcoming digital Census 2023.

He expressed these views during certificates awarding ceremony of the two-day workshop held to build up capacity of secretaries village and neighbourhood councils to effectively discharge their duties and play an effective role in making the census a success.

He urged them to cooperate with enumerators and play a proactive role in educating maximum people about the self enumeration App and importance of the census so that no citizen could be left out.

He said the census was a crucial exercise that would provide foundations for development of the country.

He said each citizen should cooperate with staff in order to provide quality data which would be utilized for better planning and equitable distribution of resources.