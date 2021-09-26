UrduPoint.com

Two-day Workshop Held To Create Awareness Among People Of N.Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :A two-day workshop was held here Sunday to discuss different matters faced by people of North Waziristan and create awareness among them regarding new system after merger.

CRA, a non-governmental organization in collaboration with the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IMU), organized the workshop here at a local hotel that was attended by officials, civil society members and journalists from North Waziristan.

The serious issues such as conflicts, social and economic issues being faced by the people and other resettlement and rehabilitation of TDPs were discussed and different suggestions for their solution were made in the workshop.

Ibrar Khan of CRA told that since the merger, the lives of the tribal people have changed drastically. He hoped that organizing of such workshop would be proved useful for the people of Waziristan to create awareness among people regarding their basic rights.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Miran Shah Umer Khitab Garwaki said that such activities would be very useful in providing information to the people about their social rights and service delivery in the new system.

