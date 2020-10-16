UrduPoint.com
Two-day Workshop On Critical Thinking, Tolerance Concludes

Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:32 PM

The Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), Pakistan held a two-day workshop at Chitral University to inculcate critical thinking in students for better understanding of phenomena taking place around

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), Pakistan held a two-day workshop at Chitral University to inculcate critical thinking in students for better understanding of phenomena taking place around.

Project Manager Farhana Kanwal told local journalists that it was an autonomous body organization that has been working on various topics for the last ten years.

She said that the main objective of workshop was to promote critical thinking in boys and girls and encourage them to ask question for learning more.

He said that moot also helped create awareness among the students about tolerance, questions, and fundamental rights.

Farhana Kanwal said that she conducted four sessions in two days. The first session was on equality, diversity tolerance, the second session was on social harmony, the third session was on leadership and motivation on which Saddam Hussein briefed the participants.

While the concluding session was on pre-building and confidence.

Nigina Hakeem, a student at the same university, said: "We learned a lot from this session because we didn't know anything about social conflict before and in social life we learn a lot about tolerating each other and making attitudes positive." Another student Nazish said that this session was very useful for students and the young generation got to learn a lot and there should be such sessions. He said the rising trend of suicide among women was also a result of intolerance.

"At first we didn't know what kind of questions we should ask and how we should solve social problems and encourage them to tolerate each other," said Kamla Bibi, an economics student.

Certificates were distributed among the participants at the conclusion of the two-day seminar while at the closing ceremony Project Director of Chitral university Pro Dr Badshah Munir Bukhari stressed youth to pay respect to norms and customary and doctrine of each other.

