Two-day Workshop On Documentary-making From May 15

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2023 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :A two-day workshop on 'Documentaries and New Trends in Reels' will be held at a local hotel here on Monday and Tuesday, May 15-16, 2023.

The training workshop is being conducted by the Pakistan Information Centre (PIC) – a project of the Press Information Department (PID), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoI&B).

Members of the Lahore Press Club (LPC), electronic and print media journalists and media studies studies will attend the conference while senior journalists and trainers will impart training on tools of making documentaries.

The participants will also be taught modern tools on making short trending videos, besides short documentaries during the workshop.

The workshop will be broadcast online through different social media platforms, so that journalists, social media influencers and students could benefit from it.

The PIC has imparted training to over 10,000 journalists, social media influencers and students so far under the project, while 2000 more journalists and students will be provided training this year.

The PIC provides training to journalists in the Federal capital, Gilgat-Baltistan (GB), Azad Kashmir besides the four provinces.

