Two Day Workshop On "E-Learning" Begins At BMC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :A two day workshop on "E-Learning" for faculty members has begun at Bilawal Medical College (BMC) of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro on Wednesday.

According to LUMHS spokesman, the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Bikha Ram Devrajani has inaugurated the two day workshop organized by Online Teaching and Distance Learning cell of Bilawal Medical College, LUMHS.

The workshop will continue till Thursday (July 15). The inaugural ceremony was attended among others by Prof. Ashraf Khaskheli, principal of Bilawal Medical College, Academic Coordinator Prof. Salma Shaikh and all faculty members.