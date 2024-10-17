Two-Day Workshop on Open & Distance Learning at University of Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A two-day training workshop on "Open & Distance Learning" kick-started at the University of Sargodha on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A two-day training workshop on "Open & Distance Learning" kick-started at the University of Sargodha on Thursday.

The Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) hosted the workshop which aimed to equip educators with modern strategies and tools to enhance distance learning and online education frameworks.

UoS Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas inaugurated the workshop. While addressing the ceremony, he emphasised that education is changing rapidly, and "we are witnessing a shift towards more flexible and accessible ways of learning. Open and distance learning offers a solution to many challenges we face in education today. It allows students to learn from anywhere, anytime, making education more inclusive and available to a wider audience".

Director HRDC Khursheed Yousaf said, "Through this initiative, we aim to bridge gaps in traditional learning methods and make education more accessible for all."

The workshop was attended by four renowned experts in ODL, including Prof. Dr. Ahmad Bilal chairperson of the Department of Graphic Design, CAD, Punjab University, Dr. Sohail Riaz, chairperson, of the Department of Media and Communication Studies, CUI Lahore, Dr. Baber Ali general manager, virtual university television network, media professional and academician expert in educational technology, ODL expert Dr. Nadia Saleem chairperson, Department of Mass Communication, Virtual University of Pakistan academician and researcher.

World Food Day is marked with an Awareness Walk, Seminars, and Competitions at the University of Sargodha

Sargodha, October 17, 2024. To mark World Food Day 2024, the Institute of Food Science and Nutrition at the University of Sargodha organized an awareness walk, international seminar and a food product development competition.

The walk led by Commissioner Sargodha, Mr. Muhammad Jahanzaib Awan, honored the occasion as the chief guest. While Vice Chancellor of the UoS, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Chairman of the Institute of Food Science and Nutrition UoS, Prof. Dr. Anjum Murtaza, Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences Prof.

Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, Prof. Dr. Ijaz Rasool Norka, and director of ORIC Prof. Dr. Ahmad Razza Bilal were also present.

Mr. Muhammad Jahanzaib Awan expressed his concerns over global food insecurity, stating that we must address the challenges of hunger and malnutrition. The importance of innovative solutions in food Production and sustainable food management cannot be understated. He commended the University for its Dedication to promoting food security and nutrition education.

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas said, “As an academic institution, we have a responsibility to contribute to research that fosters food security. Through knowledge and innovation, we can ensure sustainable development and protect the health of our communities.

Prof. Dr. Anjum Murtaza highlighted the role of research in tackling global food challenges. *“We are working diligently to develop new food products and technologies that can improve nutrition and food safety.

Mr. Muhammad Jahanzaib Awan visited the stalls where students showcased their innovative food products designed to address modern nutritional needs.

The Institute of Food Science and Nutrition also organized a seminar on which Mr. Mobeen Arshad, head of quality assurance & regulatory affairs, Dr. Mian Kamran Sharif University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Mr. M Shahbaz, and CEO, of Eastern Group of Companies, and Mr. Tariq Sarwar Pakistan Flour Mills Association attend as guests.

Apart from this, an international seminar was also organized by the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics College of Agriculture UoS, with a theme of “food for all challenge and perspective strategies to plan future research to ensure food security, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Ahmad Parray University of Agriculture Srinagar, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ahmjad Nawaz National Research Tomsk State University, Russia, Ch. Shahid Hussain, Director of Agriculture, Ext. Sargodha Division; Ms. Shumaila Sharif, Director of On-farm Water Management, and Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Khan Niazi, Director of Fodder Research Institute, Sargodha, attend this seminar as guests.