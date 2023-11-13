Open Menu

Two-day Workshop On `Techniques For Nanomaterials' From Nov 23-24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 06:09 PM

NUST U.S. Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E) has scheduled a two-day workshop on "Hands-on Experience of Characterization Techniques for Nanomaterials" from November 23-24

The individuals interested in learning about nanomaterial and getting hands-training on the available equipment, industry professionals, and faculty members of Research and Development organizations, applicants pursuing a job in a relevant field or labs, BS, MS, and PhD students related to the field.

The individuals interested in learning about nanomaterial and getting hands-training on the available equipment, industry professionals, and faculty members of Research and Development organizations, applicants pursuing a job in a relevant field or labs, BS, MS, and PhD students related to the field.

The objectives of the workshop are to demonstrate the participants with the working of different equipment used for materials characterization and to give CPD points for PEC Certified Engineers after successful completion of the workshop.

The major techniques to be demonstrated in the workshop include Scanning Electron Microscopy, X-ray Diffraction, Fourier’s Transform Infrared Spectroscopy, Hall’s Effect, Electrochemical Work Station, Surface Area Analyzer, Electronic Load Analyzer, thermal Dilatometer, Fuel Cell Trainer, TGA, UV-Vis Spectroscopy, Laser Particle Size Analyzer, LCR Meter, Optical Microscopy, Atomic Force Microscopy, Hardness Tester, Thin Film Spectrometer, Solar Simulator and Roughness Tester.

The interested individuals can get themselves registered at https://tinyurl.com/ytvjmjcu. The application deadline is November 17.

