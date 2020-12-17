Two-day workshop organized by ETI-GB

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :A two-day detailed workshop was organized by Gilgit-Baltistan Economic Transformation Initiative (ETI-GB).

Representatives of the National Program for Poverty Graduation (NPGP), which is being run across Pakistan with EFAD funds, attended the workshop.

During the workshop, representatives of National Program for Poverty were given a detailed briefing on ETI Gilgit-Baltistan program and various projects.

The purpose of the workshop was to inform the participants about the experiences and achievements of ETI. Representatives of the National Program for Poverty Graduation appreciated the work of ETI in Gilgit-Baltistan and expressed happiness over the success of the projects.