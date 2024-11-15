Open Menu

Two-Day Workshop Organized To Improve Population Welfare Services In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Two-Day workshop organized to improve population welfare services in KP

Under the public agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Population Welfare Department Friday organized a two-day training workshop at Havelian aimed at enhancing service delivery and bringing family planning facilities to the public’s doorstep

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Under the public agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Population Welfare Department Friday organized a two-day training workshop at Havelian aimed at enhancing service delivery and bringing family planning facilities to the public's doorstep.

The workshop concluded with a review of initiatives by Secretary Population Welfare Department, Imad Ali Lohani, who also attended the closing ceremony and distributed certificates to participants.

Addressing the workshop partcipants, Secretary Imad Ali Lohani emphasized the importance of improving family planning services and ensuring the timely availability of contraceptive medicines.

He said that the Population Welfare Department is a critical entity that had previously suffered from neglect.

However, recent reforms have significantly boosted the department’s performance and allowed for the provision of quality family planning services at the community level.

The Secretary further stressed that maternal and child health remains a top priority for the provincial government. He lauded the ongoing efforts under the Chief Minister's public agenda, which have enabled better access to essential population welfare services.

The workshop is expected to contribute to the department’s mission of enhancing service delivery and promoting community awareness regarding family planning and health.

