SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Lincoln Corner Sargodha in collaboration with the US Consulate Lahore, organized tw0-day 'Youth Leadership Camp' to empower and train youth leadership skills.

The Camp aimed at nurturing new generation in understanding leadership styles and knowing the critical skills required to be an effective leader was concluded on Thursday.

Brian Brendle, Deputy Public Affairs Officer US Consulate, Lahore, and Manager Punjab Lincoln Corners Aurangzeb were chief guests of the concluding ceremony.

The students has gone through intensive leadership training sessions.Influential speakers including Mobin ul Haque, Director TD and Waqar Ahmed, CEO TD has delivered inspirational speeches to the attendees.

Addressing the ceremony, Brian Brendle said this kind of nurturing and training would enable the youth to become confident, motivated and capable and it would also prepare them to be the next generation of leaders in the workforce and in communities.

The camp was organized around different themes including Understanding Leadership, Know Your Personality, Developing a Vision, Dimensions of Goal Setting, Leadership Styles and Behaviors and Value Based Leadership.

The guest speakers covered the areas of building self-esteem, developing required belief system, initiating personal actions plans, and behaving as a responsible leader for the community.

At the end, chief guest distributed participatory certificates among the students. The delegates also visited Pakistan Institute of China Studies, Sargodha University.