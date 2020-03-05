UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-day 'Youth Leadership Camp'at Uni Of Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:58 PM

Two-day 'Youth Leadership Camp'at Uni of Sargodha

Lincoln Corner Sargodha in collaboration with the US Consulate Lahore, organized tw0-day 'Youth Leadership Camp' to empower and train youth leadership skills

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Lincoln Corner Sargodha in collaboration with the US Consulate Lahore, organized tw0-day 'Youth Leadership Camp' to empower and train youth leadership skills.

The Camp aimed at nurturing new generation in understanding leadership styles and knowing the critical skills required to be an effective leader was concluded on Thursday.

Brian Brendle, Deputy Public Affairs Officer US Consulate, Lahore, and Manager Punjab Lincoln Corners Aurangzeb were chief guests of the concluding ceremony.

The students has gone through intensive leadership training sessions.Influential speakers including Mobin ul Haque, Director TD and Waqar Ahmed, CEO TD has delivered inspirational speeches to the attendees.

Addressing the ceremony, Brian Brendle said this kind of nurturing and training would enable the youth to become confident, motivated and capable and it would also prepare them to be the next generation of leaders in the workforce and in communities.

The camp was organized around different themes including Understanding Leadership, Know Your Personality, Developing a Vision, Dimensions of Goal Setting, Leadership Styles and Behaviors and Value Based Leadership.

The guest speakers covered the areas of building self-esteem, developing required belief system, initiating personal actions plans, and behaving as a responsible leader for the community.

At the end, chief guest distributed participatory certificates among the students. The delegates also visited Pakistan Institute of China Studies, Sargodha University.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab China Lincoln Sargodha

Recent Stories

20-bed hospital providing first aid near Gaddafi S ..

24 minutes ago

Setting the Stage for the New Age, HUAWEI Y7p Goes ..

27 minutes ago

World Logistics Passport and ADGM’s green financ ..

31 minutes ago

Ministry of Education issues circular on Spring Br ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates acclaims the women flying high in aviatio ..

49 minutes ago

Contempt of court notice served to SSGC suspended

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.