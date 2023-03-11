UrduPoint.com

Two Days Abbottabad Literature Festival Kicks Off

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Two days Abbottabad Literature Festival kicks off

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration on Saturday organized two days long Abbottabad Literature Festival Saturday with the support of District Youth Affairs Abbottabad, Institutional Education and Awareness, Oxford University Press and other institutions.

The National Book Foundation, Social Welfare, Wildlife, Rescue Services, Agriculture Office, Comsats University, Medical and other established stalls at the festival, where the citizens took great interest.

According to the details, the two-day Abbottabad Literature Festival officially started at Comsats University, where a large number of students and citizens participated. The chief guest of the event chairman District Reconciliation Committee (DRC) Lt Gen (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana and Additional Deputy Commissioner Jabril Raza appreciated the participants and their enthusiasm.

Ayaz Saleem Rana expressed hope that the organization of the festival will promote knowledge and literature and provide learning opportunities to the students.

At the festival, tableaus were presented by the children, storytelling for children and books were provided at low prices under the Books on Wheel project while stalls for local handy crafts were also established.

ADC Jibrial Raza said that in order to promote education and reading habits under the supervision of the district administration, it will be ensured that more festivals will be held in the future for the awareness of children and students.

