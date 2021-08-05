UrduPoint.com

Two Days Anti-polio Catch-up Drive From Aug 5

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the teams of Health department to administer polio drops to leftover children by paying door-to-door visit during catch-up days.

Reviewing anti-polio campaign on Wednesday, he said that Thursday and Friday (August 5-6, 2021) will be observed as catch-up days to accomplish target of polio drive. Therefore, the health teams should perform their duties diligently and achieve 100 percent target of the campaign.

He also directed them to administer anti-polio drops even the guest children also so that no child up the age of five years could remain without anti polio vaccine.

He urged the Assistant Commissioner Sadar and Secretary RTA to visit general bus stand regularly and monitor the campaign closely. He also directed officers of district administration to supervise the polio campaign as no negligence and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters (HQ) Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari, CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Sipra and others were also present in the meeting.

